Bismarck street sweeping begins

Citywide street sweeping is getting underway in Bismarck and will continue weather permitting until all residential streets are swept.

Street Department crews will do the sweeping weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., beginning on the east border of an area and moving west. A full schedule and updates can be found at https://bismarcknd.gov/248/Street-Cleaning.

The rest of this month, sweeping is being done from Bismarck Expressway to south city limits. From April 4-15, sweeping will be done from Divide Avenue to Boulevard Avenue and Highland Acres Area. The rest of the schedule is still being determined.

Street sweeping removes dirt and debris that builds up over winter, along with metals and petroleum products that accumulate on streets and can wash into local watersheds. More than 1,000 lane miles of roadway are swept each year. The work usually takes about six weeks.

Residents are asked to keep vehicles and trailers off the street until sweepers are done in their area. They're also asked not to rake sand or debris from the boulevard into the street, and not to rake or blow leaves or grass into the street. Grass clippings can plug the storm water system.

Parents are advised to keep children away from street sweeping operations. Motorists are urged to use caution because of stones and other flying debris and because dust can reduce visibility.

