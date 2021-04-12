Bismarck sirens being tested this week

Officials are testing Bismarck's outdoor warning sirens on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A technician will be going to each of the 24 siren sites to ensure the warning systems are properly receiving the activation signal. Each siren will be sounded for about 10 seconds. Should there be an actual emergency, all sirens would sound simultaneously for three minutes -- similar to the monthly test.

Officials are finishing an upgrade to the system that warns about weather and civil emergencies. The city commission last July hired Illinois-based industrial equipment supplier Federal Signal to replace the ailing siren activation system. The system had experienced several systemwide failures during testing, and there also had been issues with individual sirens not activating.

For more information on the outdoor warning system, go to https://www.bismarcknd.gov/495/Emergency-Management.

