Bismarck sirens being tested this week

Bismarck residents might notice brief "blips" from the city's outdoor warning sirens this week, as officials finish an upgrade to the system that warns about weather and civil emergencies.

A technician will be ensuring each of the 24 sirens is properly receiving an activation signal. The work began Monday and is expected to last through Friday.

Each siren will sound for about a second. Should there be an actual emergency, all sirens would sound simultaneously for three minutes -- similar to the monthly test.

The city commission last July hired Illinois-based industrial equipment supplier Federal Signal to replace the ailing siren activation system. The system had experienced several systemwide failures during testing, and there also had been issues with individual sirens not activating.

For more information on the outdoor warning system, go to https://www.bismarcknd.gov/495/Emergency-Management.

