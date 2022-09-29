Bismarck sesquicentennial tree-planting event set Saturday

Bismarck city officials are planting 150 trees in New Generations Park as part of the summerlong celebration of the capital city's 150th anniversary.

The event along the park's southeast portion is set from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting. It's open to the public, and the city Forestry Division's Forrest Von Flickentale mascot will be on hand for photos. A plaque will be dedicated. The park is in northwest Bismarck, southwest of Horizon Middle School, along Mustang Drive and Valley Drive.

The trees also will help reduce the amount of snow entering the intersection between Valley Drive and Daytona Drive, on the park’s southeastern corner, according to the city.

“New Generations Park was an ideal place for the sesquicentennial celebration to come together and serve a functional need moving forward,” City Forester Doug Wiles said. “The trees, to some extent, will serve as a living snow fence to help reduce the time Public Works and Parks and Recreation will need to work along the park to manage snow.”

Boy Scouts Troop 6 and the Farwest Rotary Club will assist with the tree planting. The club has provided funding for several improvements at the park, including the community building, splash pad and memorial benches, according to Mark Zimmerman, president of the club and an assistant scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts troop.

People using the park the rest of this week are cautioned to be aware of the potential for preplanting holes in the ground.