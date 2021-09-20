Bismarck seeks feedback on roundabout demonstration

Bismarck drivers and pedestrians have the opportunity to try out a temporary roundabout and provide feedback to the city.

A roundabout made out of traffic cones was placed at the intersection of 16th Street and Rosser Avenue on Sept. 13 as part of a street safety and park revitalization project. A roundabout is a circular intersection in which traffic continually flows in one direction around a central island, to avoid motorists having to stop and start and determine who should yield to whom.

The city engineering department and Bismarck Burleigh Public Health identified the intersection as having higher-than-expected crash rates. One of the most common types of crashes that occurs there is an angle crash, in which one car going north collides with another going west, for example, City Engineer Gabe Schell said. The intersection usually is an all-way stop, but the stop signs have been replaced with yield signs while the demonstration is in place, he said.

Roundabouts reduce high-severity crashes, Schell said. They're safer for the general public and more efficient for traffic, he said.