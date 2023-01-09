Bismarck School Board censures Eckroth over police incident; Eckroth refuses to resign

The Bismarck School Board on Monday voted to censure member Emily Eckroth because of her confrontation with police during a traffic stop last fall.

The board -- which does not have the authority under state law to remove Eckroth because she is an elected official -- also voted to strip her of her portfolio and school visit assignments until Dec. 1, when her period of probation ends. The votes came after the other board members expressed disappointment with Eckroth's actions, which Board President Jon Lee said put the entire group out of compliance with its code of conduct. Board members asked her to resign.

Eckroth said she was "very sorry that this happened" when given the chance to speak, but added, "I will not be resigning tonight."

Separately, a citizens group is preparing to mount an effort to force a recall election to try to remove Eckroth from her seat, which she was elected to hold until 2026.

Police video footage released to the Tribune in December shows Eckroth cursing out Burleigh County deputy sheriffs, ignoring their commands, and urinating in the back of a patrol vehicle as they dealt with her husband during a DUI traffic stop on Interstate 94 in Bismarck on Sept. 3. Her husband, Ryan Eckroth -- an unsuccessful Bismarck-area state legislative candidate in last June's Republican primary election -- was not arrested or charged with DUI.

Emily Eckroth in December pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of physical obstruction of a government function related to the traffic stop. She was sentenced to nearly a year of unsupervised probation and $325 in court fees.

Eckroth during Monday's meeting said: "There is a lot more behind it than even the video said. There are things that were bleeped out that are not correct. And that being said, that's for my lawyer, not to be discussed here at this board meeting."

She made no further comments about the matter.

Eckroth issued a statement last month in which she said she "accepted responsibility for my regrettable actions" and asked "for understanding and respect of my privacy in this matter as I move forward." She also criticized the media for reporting about her arrest.

Board member Donnell Preskey during Monday's meeting said she was "really distraught" watching the video.

"I am both disappointed and heartbroken over Emily Eckroth's mistreatment of law enforcement on Sept. 3," said Preskey, the executive director of the North Dakota Sheriffs and Deputies Association.

Preskey said law enforcement resource officers are an important part of school operations, "and their goal is to build relationships and gain trust with our students."

"I think about the importance of being role models, sitting in these chairs," she said. "And I fear what students are taking away if they watch that video interaction with law enforcement. It's my opinion that this behavior is unacceptable."

Board members Josh Hager and Dan Eastgate also expressed disappointment with Eckroth.

"This has taken some of the energy and focus off the areas where we should have it," Hager said, adding later that "We are expected to model good behavior and be leaders for the kids, teachers and administrators."

All five board members, including Eckroth, voted to censure her; Eckroth was alone in voting against the stripping of her portfolio and school visit duties. The school board website lists her portfolio as "learning excellence."

Eckroth, a family physician, was elected in June to the School Board, which oversees the state’s largest school district. School board members serve four-year terms and receive an annual salary of $9,000.

Lee stressed that other board members do not have the authority to remove Eckroth, and said it would be up to the community to recall her or to petition Gov. Doug Burgum to remove her.

"We did find ourselves out of compliance on (code of conduct policy) solely on the actions of one board member," Lee said. "'Out of compliance' does mean that a change needs to take place."

A group of local residents has begun the process to have Eckroth recalled. The Facebook group Recall Emily Eckroth from the Bismarck Public School Board plans to submit its petition to the North Dakota Secretary of State office later this week.

Once the petition is approved for circulation, the group will have 90 days to gather 2,709 signatures required by state law to bring the matter to voters via a special election. The number is equal to 25% of the voters in the most recent school board election.

“We don't anticipate it being a challenge to gather the signatures because there's a lot of very disappointed folks in Bismarck,” Karen Dunlap, chair of the recall organizing committee, told the Tribune.

“Based on her behavior I don't believe she is a person that I want my children to say: 'I should look up to this person,'” Dunlap said.

Dunlap, a parent of two BPS students, also addressed the board Monday.

"It is understandable that people make mistakes -- even excusable," she said. "It is the failure to fully own up to these things and exhibit contrition that is the problem."

Bismarck business owner Jan Wangler suggested the board should support Eckroth publicly and "criticize privately."

"I think that we could pull records not only from this board, but every commission and board that the city and the county and the state for that matter (have), and we could find a whole lot of skeletons in the closet," she said.