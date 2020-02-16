Bismarck’s Chinese community, health workers keep tabs on coronavirus

Susan Ziemann, infection prevention coordinator for CHI St. Alexius, said the health department has told those it’s monitoring to contact a hospital ahead of time if they plan to come in for treatment.

“Ideally, that patient could be met outdoors with a health worker wearing the appropriate personal protective equipment,” she said, adding that the patient would be brought inside in such a way to minimize exposure to others.

Hospital workers have various types of gowns, gloves and masks to treat coronavirus patients, and the specifics of what they wear would depend on what sort of care and procedures the patient needs.

Earlier this month, CHI St. Alexius held a training exercise with 33 people from the hospital, Metro Area Ambulance Service, and local and state officials to go over plans for the virus. Ziemann said the hospital also has held a mock run-through of its response should an infected person show up to the emergency department.

As of Friday, 15 people across the country had been confirmed to have the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No one had died from the virus in the United States.