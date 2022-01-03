 Skip to main content
Bismarck Rural Fire responds to 2 weekend fires

The Bismarck Rural Fire Department responded to two fires over the weekend.

The first occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday at a home on 20th Avenue Northeast. Firefighters received a call about a chimney fire, which turned into an attic fire, Chief Dustin Theurer said. Damage was limited to the attic.

The second blaze happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday in an attached garage at a residence on Countryside Drive. There were no visible flames but plenty of smoke, Theurer said. Firefighters contained the damage to the garage.

Both fires are under investigation, Theurer said. No injuries were reported in either incident.

