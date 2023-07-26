The city of Bismarck has announced some road work updates that begin Thursday.

Avenue C between First Street and Second Street will be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. to noon. The city's Forestry Department will be in the area removing diseased trees. No detour will be in place. Access to local residences will be maintained.

Bismarck Expressway eastbound between Ninth Street and 11th Street will be reduced to one through lane beginning at 9 a.m.

A contractor will be installing a driveway into Tommy’s Carwash. The closure will be in place until late Friday evening. No detour will be in place. Access to businesses will be maintained.