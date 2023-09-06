City, county and state transportation officials have provided updates on roadwork in Bismarck.

Traffic signals at the intersection of State Street/U.S. Highway 83 and LaSalle Drive in Bismarck will be in flashing mode for a few hours Thursday morning as city crews upgrade equipment.

The work will begin at 9 a.m. and last until around noon, according to the city. No detour will be in place. Access to businesses will be maintained.

Separately, to the east of Bismarck, Lincoln Road has been closed from 158th Street Southeast to 236th Street Southeast due to road issues, according to Burleigh County.

Meanwhile, lane closures on State Street will be changing daily, according to the state Department of Transportation. Motorists are advised to watch for flaggers and be prepared for traffic changes over the next two weeks.