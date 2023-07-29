Bismarck's Capitol Avenue at State Street will be closed for a brief time to support construction work in the area.
The closure is planned from 1 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, according to the city. Traffic will be detoured onto North 11th Street.
