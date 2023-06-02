The traffic signals at the intersection of Washington and Expressway in Bismarck will be shut down for upgrades starting at 10 p.m. Monday.

Police officers will be on site to provide traffic control. The shutdown will last only a few hours, with signals back operating for the Tuesday morning commute, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Separately, Thayer Avenue between Washington Street and Mandan Street will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, with access limited to local residents and businesses from Mandan Street.

The closure for underground utility work will be in place until the end of the day Wednesday, according to the city. No detour route will be in place.

Sweet Avenue between Washington Street and Hannifin Street will be closed to through traffic for the BisMarket community market event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays through Oct. 21.