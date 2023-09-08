Traffic on South Ninth Street in Bismarck will return to the two east lanes starting Monday. The two west lanes will once again be closed for work.

The ongoing project includes a retaining wall at Bowen Avenue, sidewalks, accessible ramps, lighting, removal of signals at Arbor Avenue, curbs and gutters. It's expected to be complete late this month, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Meanwhile, Divide Avenue between Schafer Street and 150 feet east of Turnpike Avenue will be closed to eastbound through traffic starting at 5 a.m. Monday as concrete work continues, according to the city.

The intersection of Divide Avenue and Turnpike Avenue will be closed to southbound traffic. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes.

The closure will be in place for about two weeks. There will be a detour for eastbound traffic on Divide Avenue -- south on Schafer Street to College Drive and back to Divide.