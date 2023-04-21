Construction will resume at 8 a.m. Monday on Bismarck's 43rd Avenue between State Street and 26th Street, and 19th Street between North Valley Loop and 43rd Avenue.

Traffic will be maintained on 43rd Avenue and 19th Street. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained.

The contractor will be working in the median and boulevard to finish construction on 43rd Avenue and 19th Street. One lane of traffic from State Street to 19th Street on 43rd Avenue might be closed at times.

No detour will be provided.