Bismarck road closures, reductions announced

The city of Bismarck has announced some pending traffic disruptions due to traffic signal and road work.

The traffic signal at the intersection of Third Street and Broadway Avenue in Bismarck will be taken out of service for about 10 hours Thursday, and an all-way stop will be put in place.

The change will begin at 8:30 a.m., so crews can replace the traffic signal cabinet, according to the city. No detour will be in place, and motorists can expect congestion and delays. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

Northbound traffic on State Street from 43rd Avenue to LaSalle Drive will be reduced to one lane starting at 8:30 a.m. Friday. The southbound left-turn lane on State Street, at Skyline Boulevard, will be closed to traffic. The two westbound left-turn lanes on Skyline Boulevard will be closed to traffic. Westbound traffic on Skyline Boulevard will be required to turn right onto State Street. The two southbound lanes on State Street will remain open to traffic.

A contractor will be replacing the traffic signal cabinet, and the traffic signals will be out of service. Police will direct traffic. The lane reduction will be in place for about four hours. Traffic speeds will be reduced to 25 mph. No detour will be in place. Motorists should expect congestion.

Starting at noon Sunday, 43rd Avenue North between Point Loop and Hay Creek Drive will be closed to through traffic. The city says 43rd Avenue Northeast will be opened between Point Loop the roundabout at 43rd Avenue and 19th Street on the new pavement, and 26th Street will be closed between 43rd Avenue and Seneca Drive. A contractor will begin construction of a roundabout at the intersection of 26th Street and 43rd Avenue.

Access to The Pointe and the River of Hope facility will be maintained from 19th Street north of 43rd Avenue. Access to the Schilling building will be maintained from State Street.

The detour route for the closure will be State Street to Century Avenue to Centennial Road. Access to businesses along 43rd Avenue North will be maintained.

The closure is anticipated to be in place through October.