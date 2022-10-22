Bismarck road closures announced

Bismarck's East Avenue C from Washington Street to First Street will be closed to traffic for water main repairs beginning at 8 a.m. Monday.
The work should be completed and the road reopened by Wednesday afternoon, weather permitting, according to the city. No detour will be in place. Access will be maintained for area residents.
Meanwhile, the north approach of Bismarck's Sixth Street to Rosser Avenue and the north westbound lane of Rosser at the Sixth Street intersection will be closed to traffic beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monday for crack sealing.
The work should be completed by Wednesday afternoon, weather permitting. No detour will be in place.