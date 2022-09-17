Bismarck road closures announced

The city of Bismarck has announced some road closures that begin early next week.

Concrete pavement repair, sidewalk ramp improvements and water main replacement work will begin at 6 a.m. Sunday on Fifth Street between Main Avenue through Thayer Avenue. Half-block sections running east and west on Broadway Avenue and Thayer Avenue to the alley will also be closed.

Work is expected to last six weeks. No detour routes will be provided. Pedestrian access to all businesses will be maintained. Drivers are asked to modify their travel routes to avoid the area until the project is complete.

The south approach at the intersection of Bismarck's 19th Street and 43rd Avenue North will be closed to traffic starting at 6 a.m. Monday.

Contractors will begin work on the asphalt pavement on 19th Street south of 43rd Avenue; 43rd Avenue from State Street to 26th Street will remain closed.

Access to the River of Hope facility will be maintained from 19th Street north only. Access to the Schilling building will be maintained from State Street.

The detour route will remain State Street to Century Avenue to Centennial Road. Access to businesses along 43rd Avenue North will be maintained.

Drivers are asked to modify their travel routes to avoid the area until the project is completed in the fall.

Starting 7 a.m. Monday, Main Avenue from 12th Street to 17th Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic for both eastbound and westbound traffic. Traffic lanes will be shifted to the south. The lane reduction will be in place through Sept. 26 while a contractor works on a water main and a fire service line. Traffic speeds will be reduced. Access to the Farm & Home Supply and Burger Time will be maintained from Main Avenue.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, the intersection of Boulevard Avenue and 16th Street will be closed to through traffic for about a week of roadway reconstruction. The closure already in place on 16th Street from Divide Avenue to Avenue C will remain.

Motorists are asked to use Divide Avenue or Rosser Avenue as alternative eastbound/westbound routes for the duration of the closure.

Access to adjacent properties will be maintained.