Bismarck's Country West Road between Century Avenue and Clydesdale Drive will be closed to through traffic starting at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday for road construction.

The closure will be in place for about six weeks, according to the city. A detour will be in place.

Eastbound traffic will detour south on Tyler Parkway to Century Avenue, then east on Century Avenue.

Westbound traffic will detour west on Century Avenue to Tyler Parkway, then north on Tyler Parkway to Country West Road.