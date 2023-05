Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Bismarck's 26th Street between Divide Avenue and Hoover Avenue will be closed to through traffic starting at 7 a.m. Friday for sewer work.

Access will be limited to local residents from the north. No access to the area will be permitted from Divide Avenue. There will be no detour route.

The closure will be in place for about 10 days, according to the city.