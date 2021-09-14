Bismarck residents to see property tax hike in 2022 under approved budget

Jean Sullivan said taxes in the city are too high and some people can't afford the expense.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Try to enhance community life as you say in your mission statement and keep our taxes low," Sullivan said. "Reduce something for a change instead of continually increasing and causing more disruption and hardship in our lives."

She told the commissioners after the vote that they should be ashamed of themselves.

Several residents said they voted for Bakken because he ran on a platform of not raising taxes. He voted for the 2021 budget, which included a tax hike. Sullivan took issue with Bakken's vote on the 2022 preliminary budget -- the mayor voted no twice before voting to approve it.

Bakken later responded, saying he voted no on budgets his first two years on the commission, and that he voted in favor last year because the budget process had been fixed.

"I think it's incumbent upon us as the seated commission to fix an issue we had with the finances of the city of Bismarck," the mayor said. "The methodology has been repaired, and it's on a good path moving forward."

He didn't elaborate.