Bismarck residents to host vigil for George Floyd

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A group of Bismarck residents are planning to gather in Peace Park on Saturday to honor the life of George Floyd, who died Monday after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes to pin him down while attempting to arrest him.

Organizers are encouraging participants to remain silent during the event and to bring signs, according to a press release. They are asking attendees to wear masks and respect social distancing guidelines.

"We organized this for the ones who are still oppressed, the people who are mourning Floyd and many other people of color who were wrongfully murdered, and to show the community of Bismarck supports the Black Lives Matter movement," organizer Breanna Sailer said.

The press release said residents "will be peacefully gathering" at 4 p.m. at the park, which is at 498 E. Front St.

Many more vigils and protests are being organized around the country. The death of Floyd, a black man, has prompted days of protests, riots and looting in the Twin Cities. The white police officer seen in videos kneeling on his neck, Derek Chauvin, was arrested Friday and faces third-degree murder and manslaughter charges. Chauvin and three other police officers involved in detaining Floyd have been fired, and Hennepin County authorities say they anticipate charges against the other officers too.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0