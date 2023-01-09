Bismarck residents gather to thank soldiers for border mission

Hundreds of people turned out at the Bismarck Event Center on Sunday to honor members of the North Dakota National Guard's 957th Engineer Company and their families.

About 125 soldiers with the Bismarck-based unit served about a year on the U.S.-Mexico border, supporting U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Two soldiers on the mission -- Spc. Luis Alvarado, of Bismarck, and Spc. Gracin Clem, of Dickinson -- were credited with saving migrants from drowning in the Rio Grande River last March.

The soldiers deployed in October 2021 and returned home last November. Sunday's event was a formal "welcome home" ceremony.

“The work of our National Guard members is essential to the security of our nation, and they deserve our recognition and thanks for repeatedly answering the call to serve,” said U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.. who visited the soldiers at the border last year.

Gov. Doug Burgum and Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, the Guard's adjutant general, also made a trip south to visit the soldiers, in December 2021.

Members of the 957th have deployed previously to Kuwait (2019-20), Kosovo (2009-10) and Iraq (2003-04). The border mission was the largest single movement of soldiers from the unit.