 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bismarck resident claims $100,000 Powerball prize

  • 0

A Bismarck resident has claimed a $100,000 Powerball lottery prize.

The holder of the winning ticket in Wednesday's drawing is choosing to remain anonymous, according to the North Dakota Lottery office. The person is paying off bills and putting some money in savings.

The ticket was sold at Horizon Market, 125 Durango Drive, in Bismarck. The business will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The jackpot for the Saturday draw is $20 million.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea won't attend Winter Olympics, blames 'hostile forces'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News