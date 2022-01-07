Bismarck resident claims $100,000 Powerball prize

A Bismarck resident has claimed a $100,000 Powerball lottery prize.

The holder of the winning ticket in Wednesday's drawing is choosing to remain anonymous, according to the North Dakota Lottery office. The person is paying off bills and putting some money in savings.

The ticket was sold at Horizon Market, 125 Durango Drive, in Bismarck. The business will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The jackpot for the Saturday draw is $20 million.

