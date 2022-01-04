Bismarck receives federal grant to fight opioid crisis

The city of Bismarck has received a grant of nearly $1 million from the federal Justice Department to help combat the opioid epidemic.

The Bismarck City Commission unanimously accepted the grant during last week's meeting; Mayor Steve Bakken was not present. The grant provides $900,002 over three years for a comprehensive opioid, stimulant and substance abuse site-based program.

Bismarck police will work in conjunction with the Heartview Foundation, a nonprofit alcohol and drug treatment center, and Sanford Health to administer the program. Police Chief Dave Draovitch told the commission that 17 people have died from drug overdoses this year in Bismarck.

Heartview Foundation Executive Director Kurt Snyder said that the use of Narcan, a nasal spray that reverses opioid overdoses, has increased in the Burleigh-Morton area over the years. Forty doses were given in 2018; 144 were administered in 2020, according to data from the county sheriff's departments and Bismarck and Mandan police and fire departments. Snyder said that after someone is given Narcan they are taken to the emergency room, treated and then released while experiencing withdrawal, which creates a gap in caring for people with addiction.

The grant will allow Heartview and first responders to work with emergency room physicians to prescribe medications for people with opioid addictions, according to Snyder. The grant also will place Heartview employees in emergency rooms to move people with addiction into treatment services.

"We think we can actually kind of stop another revolving door that we've created," Snyder said. "We save a lot of lives with Narcan, but we also lose people once they walk out ... they are now at more risk for a successful fatal overdose."

He estimated that the program with the emergency departments could reach about six to 12 people a week. Snyder said part of the grant also will provide education to reduce the stigma of opioid addiction.

Commissioners said they were excited about the program and the potential for it to help curb opioid addiction in the community.

"I love to see partnerships with organizations out in the community who are experts in the kind of help we need to solve problems," Commissioner Nancy Guy said.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.