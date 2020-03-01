Bismarck Public Works releases report on wastewater facility needs over 20 years

The master plan also calls for Public Works to build a new “disinfection facility,” which the department is already designing, for an estimated $2.7 million. A disinfection facility would allow the department to move chlorine gas, used to disinfect wastewater, from where it is currently stored in the wastewater treatment plant's administration building, Peters said. The stored gas ultimately is injected into the wastewater stream, said Travis Carufel, wastewater treatment plant superintendent.

"The building isn't going to be far from here. It's going to be just across the road, but it's going to be its own separate building strictly for handling the disinfection products," Carufel said. "Then it's at least not around where everybody's working."

The report also recommends Bismarck renovate a building at the wastewater plant to house new dewatering equipment -- which the city has bought to convert sewage sludge into cake-shaped fertilizer that it will haul to farmers’ fields in the spring and fall. The renovations, together with the equipment, are expected to total $6 million.

Altogether, the report recommends the city approve an estimated $30.7 million in improvements and projects over the next 20 years.

