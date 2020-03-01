Bismarck Public Works releases report on wastewater facility needs over 20 years

Bismarck Public Works has released a report evaluating how the city should upgrade its wastewater treatment facility over the next two decades.
"It's been a very rigorous analysis of our operations and our needs," Michelle Klose, Public Works utility operations director, said during Tuesday’s city commission meeting.
Bismarck's wastewater treatment facility was built 53 years ago, at a time when the city's estimated population was 31,200 people. It is now 80,122 and is expected to grow by 30,000 people over the next 20 years.
The city's growth has led to decreased population density, DelRon Peters, an associate with engineering consulting firm HDR, said during the meeting. That has increased the amount of time water stays in the sewer system leading to the wastewater plant, causing the pipes to corrode. A portion of the treatment facility is 15 years past design life, according to the report.
You have free articles remaining.
It recommends “corrosion control improvements” expected to cost $1.9 million as a potential solution to the issue.
Wastewater volume received at the treatment facility has increased with population growth, according to the report. The master plan recommends that the city build a new water “equalization basin” -- a tank to store excess wastewater periodically to deal with high flows received at the facility. Public Works expects the equalization improvements to cost about $6.1 million.
The master plan also calls for Public Works to build a new “disinfection facility,” which the department is already designing, for an estimated $2.7 million. A disinfection facility would allow the department to move chlorine gas, used to disinfect wastewater, from where it is currently stored in the wastewater treatment plant's administration building, Peters said. The stored gas ultimately is injected into the wastewater stream, said Travis Carufel, wastewater treatment plant superintendent.
"The building isn't going to be far from here. It's going to be just across the road, but it's going to be its own separate building strictly for handling the disinfection products," Carufel said. "Then it's at least not around where everybody's working."
The report also recommends Bismarck renovate a building at the wastewater plant to house new dewatering equipment -- which the city has bought to convert sewage sludge into cake-shaped fertilizer that it will haul to farmers’ fields in the spring and fall. The renovations, together with the equipment, are expected to total $6 million.
Altogether, the report recommends the city approve an estimated $30.7 million in improvements and projects over the next 20 years.
Reach Andy Tsubasa Field at 701-250-8264 or andy.field@bismarcktribune.com.