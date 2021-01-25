Bismarck Public Schools opens kindergarten registration

Bismarck Public Schools has opened kindergarten registration for children who will be 5 years old on or before July 31.

Go to https://www.bismarckschools.org/kreg to get information to complete registration. People without access to a computer can go to any public elementary school to use one or stop by Central Registration at 806 N. Washington St., Door No. 2. Students who attend Bismarck Early Childhood Education Program can be registered for kindergarten at BECEP by March 12.