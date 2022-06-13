Bismarck Pop-Up Food Truck Festival set this weekend

Nine mobile food vendors from around the state are scheduled to take part in the Bismarck Pop-Up Food Truck Festival this weekend in the Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse parking lot.

The event Friday through Sunday is part of Bismarck’s 150th birthday celebration, according to organizer Mike Schmitz.

“This whole Food Truck thing started in Fargo at a venue I used to run, and I couldn’t wait to duplicate it for our community," he said. “We first brought the big festival to the capital city in 2015 and will continue to run our annual full festival Sept. 9-11 at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.”

Hours for the Pop-Up event are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $1, with kids 10 and under free. Free admission is offered to fathers on Sunday, which is Father's Day. Borrowed Bucks will offer a full cash bar.

