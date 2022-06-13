 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bismarck Pop-Up Food Truck Festival set this weekend

  • 0

Nine mobile food vendors from around the state are scheduled to take part in the Bismarck Pop-Up Food Truck Festival this weekend in the Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse parking lot.

The event Friday through Sunday is part of Bismarck’s 150th birthday celebration, according to organizer Mike Schmitz.

“This whole Food Truck thing started in Fargo at a venue I used to run, and I couldn’t wait to duplicate it for our community," he said. “We first brought the big festival to the capital city in 2015 and will continue to run our annual full festival Sept. 9-11 at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.”

Hours for the Pop-Up event are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $1, with kids 10 and under free. Free admission is offered to fathers on Sunday, which is Father's Day. Borrowed Bucks will offer a full cash bar.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mandan man dies in Saturday crash

Mandan man dies in Saturday crash

The driver of a Jeep Wrangler died from injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Mandan, according to the North Dakota …

Watch Now: Related Video

Demonstrators Call For Action On Gun Violence Epidemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News