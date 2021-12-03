 Skip to main content
Bismarck police seek help finding missing man

Bismarck police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing man who is considered endangered.

Oroc Ironeyes, 19, left the Basin Drop in Center in the 1000 block of Basin Avenue in south Bismarck about 8:15 p.m. Thursday. A family member filed a missing person report Friday. Ironeyes has a history of suffering mental health problems, according to police.

Ironeyes is Native American, 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 190 pounds, with brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, a black hooded sweatshirt with a design on the left breast area, gray pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information should contact Bismarck police at 701-223-1212 or their local law enforcement office.

