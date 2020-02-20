Bismarck police K-9 and handler eliminated in 1st round of 'America's Top Dog'

A Bismarck police K-9 who competed on "America's Top Dog" was eliminated from the competition in the first round, an episode that aired Wednesday revealed.

K-9 Bala and her handler, Sgt. Dan Salander, had competed last June in Los Angeles, along with Bismarck Officer Joseph Benke and his K-9 partner, Mesa. An episode starring that team is expected to air next week.

Salander guided the 5-year-old Bala through an obstacle course in which she had to jump through car windows, run up and down a fire escape, leap over a 5-foot wall, cross over a planked rope bridge and wade through a pool.

Bala struggled during the fire escape and pool portions of the obstacle course. Her run on the fire escape appeared to be edited out, with a commentator describing a "delay." Faced with swimming through the pool, the Belgian malinois hesitated, at one point attempting to go around it. She eventually clocked the run at four minutes and two seconds.

"Being from North Dakota, Bala doesn't have much water training, so she's not that comfortable diving in," the commentator said.