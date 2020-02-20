Bismarck police K-9 and handler eliminated in 1st round of 'America's Top Dog'

A Bismarck police K-9 who competed on "America's Top Dog" was eliminated from the competition in the first round, an episode that aired Wednesday revealed.
K-9 Bala and her handler, Sgt. Dan Salander, had competed last June in Los Angeles, along with Bismarck Officer Joseph Benke and his K-9 partner, Mesa. An episode starring that team is expected to air next week.
Salander guided the 5-year-old Bala through an obstacle course in which she had to jump through car windows, run up and down a fire escape, leap over a 5-foot wall, cross over a planked rope bridge and wade through a pool.
Bala struggled during the fire escape and pool portions of the obstacle course. Her run on the fire escape appeared to be edited out, with a commentator describing a "delay." Faced with swimming through the pool, the Belgian malinois hesitated, at one point attempting to go around it. She eventually clocked the run at four minutes and two seconds.
You have free articles remaining.
"Being from North Dakota, Bala doesn't have much water training, so she's not that comfortable diving in," the commentator said.
The team was edged out of the race when a pair from the Leon County Sheriff's Department in Florida passed the course in exactly four minutes -- with the handler questionably entering the pool with his K-9 puppy to guide him to the finish.
"It was just great to compete against dogs from all over. It's just so fun seeing all this. Exposing her to this kind of environment was great," Salander said to a host after he was eliminated.
Salander has partnered with Bala for eight years. He and Bala bonded over taking care of his mother before she died from cancer.
"Going through the whole cancer process with my mom, we stayed and took care of her," said Salander, who wore her favorite color, red. "I don't know if I would have been able to do it without having Bala with me."
Reach Andy Tsubasa Field at 701-250-8264 or andy.field@bismarcktribune.com.