Bismarck Parks to launch bike share program

Bismarck Parks and Recreation is launching a bike share program.

The BisParks BCycle program begins Tuesday with a public event at the Sertoma Park Bike Station, at 300 Riverside Park Road, between Sweet Avenue and Bowen Avenue.

“We are excited to get it launched this fall to give visitors and citizens the opportunity to have this service," Bismarck Parks Executive Director Kevin Klipfel said.

The BCycle program will allow users to rent a bike from one of four kiosks, at Sertoma Park, Pioneer Park, Peace Park, and the BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center. Rides will cost $5 for the first hour and 7 cents for each additional minute until the bike is returned to a kiosk. Users must be 18 or older to rent a bike.

Users rent bikes by using a touchscreen at the kiosk that takes them through the process. A maximum of six bikes can be rented at once using the same credit card. The program doesn't accept cash.

Another option is for users to create an account by downloading the BCycle app on their phone.

Bikes can be rented for as long as 15 hours, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. Users are charged a missing bike fee if a bike is not returned within 24 hours. The fee covers the cost of the bike.

The bikes are classic pedal bikes and can be used on any shared-use trail within the city.

A Bismarck-Mandan Chamber leadership group has been working toward starting a bike share program since 2020. The park district purchased 50 bikes, along with kiosks and docking stations, in December 2021 from Great Rides, a defunct bike share program started by students at North Dakota State University in Fargo. Many of the bikes had been in storage since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fargo program seated over 450,000 rides in five seasons, according to Great Rides' website. The program was cut after NDSU Student Government and Great Rides decided the project no longer made sense for the campus.

The Bismarck program will be available through the fall. Its first full season of operation will start once snow has fully melted next spring.