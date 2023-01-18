Bismarck Parks seeks community input via survey

The Bismarck Parks and Recreation District is asking residents to participate in a Community Input Survey to share feedback on parks, trails, facilities, programs and special events.

“Input from the public is essential as we begin our annual planning process,” Parks Director Kevin Klipfel said. “We look forward to feedback on parks and recreation opportunities as our community continues to grow.”

It takes about five minutes to complete the survey online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bprdnw2023.

Those who prefer to complete a printed version of the survey can stop by the district's administrative office at 400 E. Front Ave. Office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.