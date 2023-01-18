 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bismarck Parks seeks community input via survey

  • 0

The Bismarck Parks and Recreation District is asking residents to participate in a Community Input Survey to share feedback on parks, trails, facilities, programs and special events.  

“Input from the public is essential as we begin our annual planning process,” Parks Director Kevin Klipfel said. “We look forward to feedback on parks and recreation opportunities as our community continues to grow.”

It takes about five minutes to complete the survey online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bprdnw2023.

People are also reading…

Those who prefer to complete a printed version of the survey can stop by the district's administrative office at 400 E. Front Ave. Office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

White House announces Biden will deliver State of the Union address next month

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News