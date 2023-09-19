The Bismarck Parks and Recreation District is seeking input from residents with disabilities as it develops an Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan.

The district said its goal is to make facilities, programs and events more accessible.

It takes about five minutes to complete the survey, at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ADAnewsrelease. People can obtain a paper survey by going to the district's administrative office at 400 E. Front Ave or by calling 701-222-6455 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The survey will be open through Saturday, Sept. 30.