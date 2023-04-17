The survey received 1,251 responses. Accessibility of parks, trails, programs and facilities was the greatest strength identified. Quality of facilities was identified as the biggest weakness. Aquatic facilities and hiking trails were the top wants.

“Interest in places and programs that provide safe, affordable and accessible recreation opportunities for all continues to grow, along with our community,” Parks Director Kevin Klipfel said. “We appreciate the input provided by the community as we look ahead to the next three years as part of our strategic planning process at the park district.”