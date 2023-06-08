Bismarck Parks and Recreation is planning to open a second outdoor pool in the coming weeks.

Officials late last month announced that only one of the three outdoor pools would open this summer due to a shortage of lifeguards, a national trend. Hillside Aquatic Complex opened this past Monday, but the pools at Elks Aquatic Center and Paul H. Wachter Aquatic Complex remained closed.

Parks and Rec on Thursday said it plans to open Elks Aquatic Center within the next two weeks. The opening date and schedule will be posted next week. The website is at bisparks.org/.

The splash pad at Elks Aquatic Center is already open. Hours are 12-7 p.m. daily. There is no charge.

Hillside Aquatic Complex hours are 12-4 p.m. and 4:30-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, along with a lap swim session from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. From Friday through Sunday, the pool is open from 12-7 p.m.

The indoor pools at BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center are open for regular summer hours. The free splash pad at New Generations Park has daily hours of 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Parks and Rec employs about 70 lifeguards during a regular summer. Late last month it had hired only about 30.

"We’ve hired 14 lifeguards in the last few weeks, but final numbers depend on everyone passing lifeguard certification class," Facilities and Program Director Mike Wald said. "The total number of lifeguards needed to operate our pools safely depends on how many hours each of our lifeguards is available to work each week."

Parks and Rec still has openings for part-time lifeguards and swim instructors. Lifeguards must be 15 or older, while water safety instructors must be at least 16. Application materials are available at bisparks.org/jobs.

People interested in training to become a lifeguard or water safety instructor can call Jahna at the BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center at 701-751-4270 for more information. Free certification will be provided to new lifeguards who work for Parks and Rec.