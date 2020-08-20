Bismarck Park Board tables Custer Park marker discussion following demonstration

About 20 people gathered outside of the City/County Building before a Bismarck Park Board meeting Thursday evening to protest the addition of an educational component to Custer Park, resurrecting a dispute that seemed settled earlier this year.
M. Angel Moniz said plaques containing the true, unbiased history of Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer would hurt Indigenous people who go to the park by bringing up painful reminders of the past. She also called for the creation of a formal committee that includes Indigenous educators, experts and historians to address Custer Park.
The Park Board in February reached a compromise on a request to rename Custer Park, leaving the name intact but calling for the creation of some sort of marker to educate visitors about the history of the park, its namesake and area tribes. Part of the compromise was the creation of an informal committee to address the educational marker.
The group advocating against a marker held signs with messages such as "Listen to Native voices" and "Parks are for everyone" and chanted "No pride in genocide. Listen to us."
Cheyenne Cash, whose family is enrolled in the Three Affiliated Tribes, attended the demonstration. She recently moved back to her native Bismarck after living in California.
"I came home to the same thing I left here," Cash said.
She added that she believes North Dakota has a history of racism, especially against Indigenous people.
Moniz and Ali Quarne, who led the push to change the park's name last year, asked the board to discuss the Custer Park educational component at Thursday's meeting. The two spoke at the meeting.
"We are in a time of great social unrest," Moniz said. "We cannot miss any more opportunities for healing and forward movement."
Moniz also said that people don't go into parks to learn history and that she wants to protect the mental health of Indigenous youth.
"This is where we belong, but it doesn't feel that way when we're upholding men who are famous for killing kids who look like mine," Quarne said.
Her children are Native American. She added that the hate she and her fellow organizers have received is "horrendous" and that she has considered moving from Bismarck.
Commissioner Mark Zimmerman said the board needs more time to make a decision because while some residents might not want educational panels, other community members could want them.
Commissioner Mike Gilbertson said the issue is larger than the scope of the park board and will require a group of people from the surrounding area, including experts.
"I believe the lift of this, as the Bismarck Park Board, as I said six months ago, it's bigger than this," Gilbertson said. "This is not a Bismarck-specific problem."
The meeting grew tense as audience members responded to comments made by the commissioners. President Julie Jeske told the audience that those interrupting would be removed.
The park board tabled discussion about the educational component until Jeske and Parks and Recreation Executive Director Randy Bina meet with Quarne on Friday. That meeting was previously scheduled. Moniz said the protestors will regroup after that meeting.
"This is happening nationwide," Moniz said after Thursday's meeting. "We will not go unheard. This is happening everywhere."
The push to rename Custer Park began in late 2019 when some Bismarck residents petitioned the park board. Quarne and Moniz submitted a formal request for the December park board meeting that said having the park named after Custer "does not best represent the value listed on your website, or community as a whole." The park board lists its values as accountability, collaboration, community, diversity, integrity and professionalism. Quarne and Moniz run a Facebook page called "Rename Custer Park."
Some Bismarck residents formed another Facebook page against renaming, called "Do Not Change the Name of Custer or Sibley Park!"
Custer rose to fame as a Union Army officer during the Civil War. He lived at Fort Abraham Lincoln near present-day Mandan for three years.
Custer fought the Ku Klux Klan after the Civil War and testified to Congress on corruption that he observed in Indian Country months before he was killed along with his men at the Battle of the Little Bighorn. But he also fought against Native American tribes on the Great Plains during the 1860s and 1870s, including an attack in present-day Oklahoma known as the Washita Massacre.
After the attempt to rename Custer Park, the park board created new guidelines for park names and a new procedure to rename parks. A petitioner would have to collect 300 signatures from voting-age residents within 90 days and submit them to the park board. The public then has 45 days to comment on the park name, and the neighborhood surrounding the park will be notified. If the board rejects the name change, it will not accept another petition to do so for 15 years.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.