Bismarck Park Board tables Custer Park marker discussion following demonstration

She added that she believes North Dakota has a history of racism, especially against Indigenous people.

Moniz and Ali Quarne, who led the push to change the park's name last year, asked the board to discuss the Custer Park educational component at Thursday's meeting. The two spoke at the meeting.

"We are in a time of great social unrest," Moniz said. "We cannot miss any more opportunities for healing and forward movement."

Moniz also said that people don't go into parks to learn history and that she wants to protect the mental health of Indigenous youth.

"This is where we belong, but it doesn't feel that way when we're upholding men who are famous for killing kids who look like mine," Quarne said.

Her children are Native American. She added that the hate she and her fellow organizers have received is "horrendous" and that she has considered moving from Bismarck.

Commissioner Mark Zimmerman said the board needs more time to make a decision because while some residents might not want educational panels, other community members could want them.