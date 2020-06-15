Bismarck native, Iowa journalism major interning with the Tribune

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck native and University of Iowa journalism and mass communication major Alexandra Kautzman is interning with The Bismarck Tribune this summer.

Kautzman, who also is majoring in English and creative writing, will be doing general assignment reporting as she obtains firsthand knowledge of the news business.

The 19-year-old grew up in Bismarck and graduated from Bismarck High School, where she was opinion and managing editor for the school newspaper, The Hi-Herald, as well as editor of the school’s literary magazine, PenSoul. She also was involved in the school's writers club. She enjoys both news writing and creative writing.

“I’ve always been interested in it from a very young age,” she said. “I was always writing stories in elementary school.”

During high school, Kautzman attended numerous journalism conventions across the country, winning awards in competitions. She is a former Teen of the Week, an honor by the Tribune during the school season that’s sponsored by MDU Resources Group. Last week, she was named to the University of Iowa's President's List for the spring semester.