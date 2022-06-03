Bismarck native, former Miss America Cara Mund graduates from Harvard Law School

Bismarck native and former Miss America Cara Mund has graduated from Harvard Law School.

Mund in 2018 became North Dakota's first national crown winner. She said her time as Miss America cemented her determination to be involved in public service and her desire to pursue a legal education. She graduated this spring with cum laude distinction.

She also received the 2022 Kristin P. Muniz Memorial Award, which recognizes a graduating student for numerous traits including a dedication to racial justice and equality, respect for human dignity, fairness, diversity and compassion.

Mund served as a teaching fellow, the executive editor of operations for the Harvard Journal of Sports and Entertainment Law, a team member of the HLS Mock Trial Association, an editor for the Harvard Journal on Legislation and the Harvard Journal of Law and Gender, and a member of the Women’s Law Association.

She also served as a certified student attorney in North Dakota and Massachusetts. She was recognized at graduation for performing more than 1,000 hours of pro bono, or volunteer, legal work.

“This is just the launching pad for what I hope to accomplish next,” Mund said in a statement. “I am so proud to be a North Dakotan. I would have never become Miss America or a Harvard Law School graduate without the determination, courage, and character instilled in me by the incredible people of North Dakota."

Mund has served as the National Goodwill Ambassador for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, and has worked with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the United Service Organizations.

In the last few weeks of her reign as Miss America, she drew national attention for criticizing the Miss America Organization, claiming she had been bullied and silenced by leadership. Board Chairwoman Gretchen Carlson later resigned.

