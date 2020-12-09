Bismarck Midcontinent customers experience cable outage

Some Midcontinent Communications customers with digital adapters in Bismarck experienced a cable TV outage Tuesday because of a problem with an update to the adapters.

The issue was resolved Tuesday afternoon for most customers, spokeswoman Paige Pearson Meyer said. The company was still working to fix the problem for the remaining customers Wednesday.

Midcontinent declined to say how many customers were affected.

