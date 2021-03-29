Bismarck Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast set for May 27

The event is scheduled for Thursday, May 27, from 7:15-8:15 a.m., at the Ramada at 1400 E. Interchange Ave. Proceeds support the Crisis Care Chaplaincy, which serves first responders, law officers, firefighters and people experiencing traumatic events.

Businesses may reserve tables, at $500 for a table of eight or $250 for a table of four. Individual tickets may be reserved for $25. Reservations are required and must be made in advance by noon on May 13. RSVP by calling Travis Rau at 701-355-1894. Buy tickets and register at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-bismarck-mayors-prayer-breakfast-tickets-146653337079. For more information go to www.bismarcknd.gov.