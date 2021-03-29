 Skip to main content
Bismarck Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast set for May 27

Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford will be the featured speaker at this year's Bismarck Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, May 27, from 7:15-8:15 a.m., at the Ramada at 1400 E. Interchange Ave. Proceeds support the Crisis Care Chaplaincy, which serves first responders, law officers, firefighters and people experiencing traumatic events.

Businesses may reserve tables, at $500 for a table of eight or $250 for a table of four.  Individual tickets may be reserved for $25. Reservations are required and must be made in advance by noon on May 13. RSVP by calling Travis Rau at 701-355-1894. Buy tickets and register at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-bismarck-mayors-prayer-breakfast-tickets-146653337079. For more information go to www.bismarcknd.gov.

Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford

Sanford

 PROVIDED
