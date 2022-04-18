Bismarck Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast set for May 26

An award-winning police chaplain will be the featured speaker at this year's Bismarck Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast.

Jim Bontrager is a former U.S. Marine who serves as full-time chaplain with the police department in Elkhart, Indiana. He is president-elect of the International Conference of Police Chaplains. He has received numerous honors, including the Wilbert A. Cunningham Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement Chaplaincy. He's a certified law enforcement instructor, and founder of Warrior on the Wall, a ministry that works to address law enforcement suicide and other issues related to the profession.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, May 26, from 7:15-8:15 a.m., at the Ramada at 1400 E. Interchange Ave. Proceeds support the Crisis Care Chaplaincy, which serves first responders, law officers, firefighters and people experiencing traumatic events.

Businesses may reserve table sponsorships, at $500 for a table of eight or $250 for a table of four. Individual tickets may be reserved for $25. Reservations are required and must be made in advance by noon on May 12. RSVP by calling Travis Rau at 701-355-1894. Purchase tickets and register at https://bit.ly/3raFrEr.

For more information, go to www.bismarcknd.gov.

