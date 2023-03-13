Author, educator and human rights activist Patrick Atkinson will be the featured speaker for this year's Bismarck Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast.

Atkinson has worked in war reconciliation and post-war reconstruction across several Central American and South American nations. He's worked on human trafficking issues, and founded several charities including The God's Child Project. He's won many national and international human rights awards.

“Patrick Atkinson is an inspiring individual who has created countless impacts on the world around him,” Crisis Care Chaplaincy Chaplain Greg Carr said. “In his day-to-day life, he is a constant example of how incredible one person can be, just by caring for his fellow men, women and children.”

The event is scheduled for Thursday, May 18, at Chick’s Place in the Leach Center on the University of Mary campus. Proceeds support the Crisis Care Chaplaincy, which serves first responders, law officers, firefighters and people experiencing traumatic events.

“Crisis Care Chaplaincy provides spiritual care and emotional comfort for our citizens during some of their most difficult days,” Mayor Mike Schmitz said.

Single ($25), half-table ($250) and full-table ($500) ticket options are available. People who want to attend may RSVP by calling Travis Rau at 701-355-1894 by Thursday, May 4, or register online through Eventbrite. Doors open at 7 a.m. The breakfast will run from 7:15 to 8:15 a.m.