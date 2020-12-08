Bismarck mayor denounces social media harassment of city official

Mayor Steve Bakken on Tuesday denounced online harassment reported by a second Bismarck public official who has helped in the response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, a Facebook campaign to flood the city commission meeting with detractors of City Attorney Jannelle Combs didn't materialize, with only one member of the community speaking against her.
Combs told the Tribune on Monday that she has been the subject of social media threats -- including physical harm -- and calls for her firing. Combs said that as part of her job she has spoken to local businesses about state health orders and the city's former mask mandate and business capacity guidelines so that police officers don't show up.
She said the harassment intensified in October after she volunteered to handle some COVID-19 issues to help out Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch, who had reported being harassed in September, including being called a tyrant and a Nazi. Combs said she has been physically threatened and has referred the threats to police. Harassment under North Dakota law is punishable as a misdemeanor if proven.
The mayor in a statement before the start of the commission meeting Tuesday said threats of harm against city staff are "never tolerated" and hurt the credibility of the people who make the threats.
"It is never acceptable to attack our city staff for doing their job," Bakken said.
He said he found it ironic that threats and harassment have been directed at staff who are carrying out city commission requests or handling orders imposed by the state or federal government.
"This is the second staff member attacked personally this fall very publicly and there will be no more of that. It will not be tolerated," he said.
He did not specifically say during his comments what would happen if threats continued.
Bakken said any complaints about a city employee should be brought to the commissioner who holds that department's portfolio. The mayor manages the city attorney portfolio. He also read from a statement in support of Combs and Moch that was submitted by former mayor Marlan Haakenson.
"They are doing a good job of handling their duties compassionately," Haakenson said.
Combs did not speak about the matter during the meeting.
One member of the community spoke against Combs during the public comment portion of the meeting -- Tim Mattson, who says a medical condition prevents him from wearing a mask. Mattson at the Nov. 24 commission meeting said he had received a lifetime ban from Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library for not wearing a mask. He claimed Tuesday that Combs threatened to prosecute him for disorderly conduct but he hasn't heard anything from the city for two weeks.
Combs said at the November meeting that police reports indicated Mattson was making a scene in the library and did not tell staff he has a medical exemption.
Several posts on Facebook called for business owners to attend Tuesday's commission meeting and make formal complaints against Combs for harassing them. One screen grab of a Dec. 4 post from the private Facebook group North Dakota Freedom Defenders said, "anyone who is sick of the control and manipulation of Ms. Combs NEEDS to attend this meeting!" The post asked Bismarck residents to "pack the room, hallway, and overflow."
That didn't happen Tuesday. One of the administrators of the Facebook group walked away when approached by a Tribune reporter who identified herself.
North Dakota Freedom Defenders has more than 5,000 members and states that its focus is "to discuss and carry out ACTIONS we can take as citizens to defend our freedoms." The group was formed Aug. 29, according to Facebook. Commissioner Mark Splonskowski is a member.
Splonskowski said before the meeting that he has heard secondhand concerns about Combs but that people who have firsthand concerns should reach out to the commission. He said as far as he knows, Combs is serving the city adequately.
"If it's shown that she's not serving the people or the city the way that she's supposed to be, then I think we need to take a serious look at her. If she is serving the people then that's her job and we'll see how it goes," Splonskowski said.
Commissioners Greg Zenker and Nancy Guy said they had not received any emails about Combs. Commissioner Steve Marquardt said he had received one or two.
"She's doing her job as we hired her to do it," Guy said before the meeting.
