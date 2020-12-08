Bismarck mayor denounces social media harassment of city official

Combs said at the November meeting that police reports indicated Mattson was making a scene in the library and did not tell staff he has a medical exemption.

Several posts on Facebook called for business owners to attend Tuesday's commission meeting and make formal complaints against Combs for harassing them. One screen grab of a Dec. 4 post from the private Facebook group North Dakota Freedom Defenders said, "anyone who is sick of the control and manipulation of Ms. Combs NEEDS to attend this meeting!" The post asked Bismarck residents to "pack the room, hallway, and overflow."

That didn't happen Tuesday. One of the administrators of the Facebook group walked away when approached by a Tribune reporter who identified herself.

North Dakota Freedom Defenders has more than 5,000 members and states that its focus is "to discuss and carry out ACTIONS we can take as citizens to defend our freedoms." The group was formed Aug. 29, according to Facebook. Commissioner Mark Splonskowski is a member.

Splonskowski said before the meeting that he has heard secondhand concerns about Combs but that people who have firsthand concerns should reach out to the commission. He said as far as he knows, Combs is serving the city adequately.