Bismarck mayor applauds passage of infrastructure fees bill

Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a bill allowing cities and counties to replace some special assessments with fees, an idea pushed by the city of Bismarck.

Special assessments are taxes levied against property that benefits from a public project such as a street upgrade. House Bill 1419 lets local governments replace some types of specials meant to fund infrastructure maintenance with a fee paid by all utility users. Residents would have the option of petitioning for a public vote on an imposed fee.

The Senate approved the bill 36-11. The House passed it 75-19. Burgum signed it into law this week.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck has been looking at how it funds infrastructure for several years, including a replacement for special assessments. A task force in 2018 recommended the city look at a street utility fee, but the city couldn't propose one to voters due to a 2017 state law limiting some local governments' authority to levy taxes.

“Now the work will begin to consider reconvening the Special Assessment Task Force toward continuing the work that was previously started,” Mayor Steve Bakken said in a Thursday statement applauding the passage of the bill.