Bismarck Marathon puts plans in place to run

On top of that, race starting times will be spaced out, and each race will have multiple wave starts.

“We just want to try and relieve some of that congestion you typically have at the beginning of races,” said Erhardt, who is originally from Flasher. “With distance running, once you start the race, runners kind of naturally spread out.”

The large social gatherings that typically take place after the marathon also have been scuttled.

“It’s going to be: here’s your water, here’s your banana, here’s your medal and that’s it,” Erhardt said. “We’re not going to do those social activities after the races.”

Registration was lagging initially, but began to pick up once it was announced that even if the race is canceled, participants would either get a refund or be able to apply the fee to the 2021 races.

“It had been quite slow prior to that,” Erhardt said.

With a large number of races being canceled, the possibility of drawing runners from further away could happen.