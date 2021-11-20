 Skip to main content
Bismarck-Mandan yard waste drop-off sites closing

Bismarck and Mandan yard waste drop-off sites will close effective Monday, and won't reopen until spring.

In Bismarck, yard waste may be bagged and set out for collection or may be taken to the landfill. Landfill hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and closed on designated holidays. Bags set out for collection must not exceed 50 pounds.

In Mandan, yard waste can be taken to the landfill free of charge. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8-11:45 a.m. Saturday, closed on designated holidays.

