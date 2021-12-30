Bismarck, Mandan set holiday hours

City offices will be closed in both Bismarck and Mandan on Friday, due to the New Year's holiday falling on the weekend.

Garbage and recycling collections in both cities are running as normal this week.

Bismarck's landfill will be closed Friday and Saturday. Mandan's landfill will be open from 8-11:45 a.m. Friday and closed Saturday.

Schools in both cities are on Christmas break.

Fireworks excluding sky lanterns and bottle rockets are permitted in Mandan from 5 p.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday. Fireworks are not permitted in Bismarck.

