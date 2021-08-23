Bismarck-Mandan school districts ready for 2021-22 school year

Schools in the Bismarck-Mandan area are preparing for another year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bismarck Public Schools and Mandan Public Schools both ended the previous school year with students learning in-person full time without being required to wear masks, and both school districts will start the year Thursday fully in-person without requiring students or staff to wear masks, though they are recommended.
The North Dakota chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics sent a letter to all school administrators in the state last week signed by more than 60 members asking districts to require masks to protect children from COVID-19. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends mask wearing for all students, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status.
Children under 12 are not yet eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and only about 21% of adolescents ages 12-18 are considered fully vaccinated, according to state Health Department data.
Bismarck and Mandan each have reentry plans on their websites that list information on instructional models and health and safety protocols. The districts will be notified by the state Health Department of any positive cases among students or staff and will follow state guidance on when that person can return to school. The schools will notify classrooms if someone tests positive for the virus, though close contacts are not required to quarantine.
Both districts also received COVID-19 aid in the form of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. Mandan will use about $9.6 million of $11.4 million allocated to defray the cost of building its new elementary and high schools. Bismarck has not yet finalized how it will spend more than $30 million in allocations, but it is considering using the money to expand Legacy High School and career and technical education, address the needs of several elementary schools and build a new sheet of ice for hockey.
Bismarck is expecting about 13,550 students this year, which would be a record for the district, but it's not offering a virtual academy. Superintendent Jason Hornbacher said the learning method "really worked for some and not well at all for others."
Hornbacher said he encourages parents to talk to their children this school year to see what's working and what's not and follow up with teachers or principals. He said one of the biggest takeaways from the last year is that the district needs to be prepared for things at a moment's notice.
"You just never know what this virus is going to bring to this community," the superintendent said.
Ashley Patterson, a kindergarten teacher at Sunrise Elementary, said she's excited to see students in person every day and hopes to continue that way throughout the school year. She said her biggest concern is that her students and colleagues stay healthy.
Enrollment in Mandan is up by about 100 to 150 students, Superintendent Mike Bitz said. An enrollment update from Aug. 10 says the district will have 4,246 students, though those numbers have not yet been finalized. About 60 students will be attending Mandan's virtual academy. Some students do better with the online learning option, he said.
Bitz said his district will continue to have conversations with Custer Health, the public health agency in Morton County, about the pandemic. In regards to students who are close contacts no longer being required to quarantine, Bitz said that fewer than 1% of healthy students who were quarantined last year ended up developing COVID-19.
The superintendent said he's spoken to some teachers and asked how they feel about coming back this year.
"They're a little leery about coming back, but they want it to be as normal as possible," he said.
Light of Christ
Light of Christ Catholic Schools began its year Wednesday. The district serves 1,390 students in five schools from pre-kindergarten through high school. Enrollment has increased 32% since the district opened in 2012, President Gerald Vetter said. The district is starting the year similar to how it ended in May, and disease mitigation factors of hand washing, "personal hygiene etiquette" and cleaning will continue, he said. Masks are optional.
The district will send out COVID-19 information on Fridays, Vetter said. People who test positive must isolate for 10 days. Close contacts are required to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days but do not have to quarantine. Parents will be informed if someone in their child's class or on their sports team tests positive for the virus.
