Bismarck, Mandan schedule spring cleanup weeks; Mandan Litter Cleanup Day set

Bismarck and Mandan will hold their annual spring cleanups next week, and Mandan also has scheduled its yearly litter pickup in about three weeks.

Residents in both cities can place bulky items on the boulevard for special pickup during their regular garbage collection days. Bismarck's event is four days -- April 18-21; Mandan's lasts six days -- April 18-23.

Rules differ in the two cities. Spring cleanup crews in both cities will pick up furniture and appliances in residential collection areas. Bismarck crews will pick up tires (car and pickup) and carpet; Mandan crews will not pick up those items. Tires in Mandan can be disposed of at the city landfill -- $3 per auto tire, $6 per truck tire and $12 per tractor tire.

Hazardous waste and liquids will not be picked up in either city. Bismarck residents can dispose of those items for free at the Household Hazardous Waste and Electronic Recycling Center.

Rules for apartment complexes and mobile home parks differ in some instances.

For complete details, Mandan residents can go to https://www.cityofmandan.com/cleanup; Bismarck residents can go to https://www.bismarcknd.gov/1574/Clean-Up-Week.

Mandan Litter Cleanup

Officials in Mandan are seeking volunteers to pick up litter around the city later this month.

The City of Mandan Community Beautification Committee has scheduled the 9th Annual Mandan Litter Cleanup Day for Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Businesses, civic organizations and youth groups are encouraged to take a route. Signup is at cityofmandan.com/register until April 27.

Volunteers will be preassigned areas and notified the day before of designated meet-up locations. They're asked to wear long pants and closed-toe shoes, and to bring protective gloves and bug spray.

Route leaders will pick up supplies for volunteers on cleanup day from 8-9 a.m. at the city grounds maintenance building at 1600 Mandan Ave. NE. Volunteers will be served lunch at the building following the work, and they also will have a chance to win prizes.

Updates will be posted to City of Mandan and “Keep Mandan Beautiful” Facebook pages. Questions can be directed to Communications & Community Services Coordinator Kari Schmidt at kari.moore@cityofmandan.com or 701-667-3478.

