The cities of Bismarck and Mandan are asking residents to help clean up the communities.

The 10th Annual Clean-Up Day in Bismarck is from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Volunteers will gather at the Bismarck Parks & Recreation Office at Peace Park, 400 E. Front Ave. Participants are asked to wear pants and closed-toe shoes, and to bring gloves. Safety vests and/or T-shirts, garbage bags, instructions and designated routes will be distributed at 9 a.m. at the park.

For more information on Keep Bismarck Beautiful go to https://tinyurl.com/ye26xd9a or contact bismarckrotary@gmail.com.

City staff in Mandan and the Community Beautification Committee earlier scrapped the planned cleanup day on April 22 due to poor weather.

Organizers instead asked volunteers to clean routes throughout Mandan on their own throughout the month of May. To sign up for a Keep Mandan Beautiful route, contact Kari Schmidt at kari.schmidt@cityofmandan.com.

Hundreds of volunteers in the two cities including civic organizations, youth groups, business owners, city leaders and sports teams have picked up thousands of pounds of litter the past nine years, according to organizers.