Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge preservationists, railroad officials square off at state permit hearing

A citizen group trying to save the 140-year-old Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge argued on Friday against a state permit that's one of the last approvals BNSF Railway needs to begin building a new bridge that railroad officials maintained is necessary for safety and modern service.

The two sides also clashed over whether the bridge project over the Missouri River is a precursor to a two-track system through the capital city.

Members and supporters of the Friends of the Rail Bridge nonprofit and BNSF officials testified at a two-hour hearing before the state Department of Water Resources, which is considering whether to grant the railroad two "sovereign lands" permits. They would give BNSF permission for the project within sovereign lands of North Dakota, which are defined as areas lying within the ordinary high-water marks of navigable lakes and streams.

Supporters of saving the bridge touted the historical and cultural attributes of the bridge, as well as the recreational opportunities in the area.

"The permit request should be denied as presently constituted, with new bridge construction only permitted after consideration of the critical public trust obligations to protect recreation, aesthetics, cultural and historical resources and potential alternative uses of the historic rail bridge," FORB board member Nicholas Bradbury said. "The new construction should not undermine the integrity of the historic rail bridge."

It's eligible for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places, the federal government's list of properties it deems worthy of preservation and recognition. The National Trust for Historic Preservation named the bridge one of "America's 11 Most Endangered Historic Places" in 2019.

The bridge is part of the Northern Plains National Heritage Area, one of 55 congressionally designated areas in the United States, encompassing five counties along an 80-mile stretch of the Missouri River in central North Dakota. Congress dedicated the heritage area in 2009.

"There is not a more significant cultural or historic place in North Dakota or the Northern Great Plains," said Claudia Berg, former director of the State Historical Society of North Dakota.

BNSF officials testified that the bridge has deteriorated to the point where the railroad has been forced to impose weight and speed restrictions.

BNSF Environmental Attorney Laura Mona said the condition of the bridge has put "service and safety" at risk and "is limiting new and existing industries from doing business in North Dakota."

Railroad Bridge Construction Director Mike Herzog testified that the bridge "is nearing the end of its useful life."

FORB has said it does not oppose a new bridge -- it just wants to keep the existing one. A 2019 feasibility study conducted by North Dakota State University estimated the cost to turn the current structure into a foot bridge at just under $7 million. The U.S. Coast Guard -- which decides on projects proposed along that part of the river -- in its final environmental study said there were no feasible proposals to retain the bridge "due to additional project costs and projected floodplain rise" that would occur with side-by-side bridges in the river channel.

FORB members on Friday argued that the floodplain issue would be moot if a new bridge were built farther north. BNSF officials said that option isn't feasible -- a contention that federal permitting officials agree with.

Clearing hurdles

FORB has indicated it’s considering a lawsuit to try to save the bridge. Attorney Lyle Witham said previously that the group must first exhaust its potential administrative remedies, one of which could be a state rejection of the sovereign lands permits.

Two such permits are required -- one for construction of a new bridge, and one for removal of the old, according to Water Resources spokesman Lee Greuel. Friday's hearing technically was just on the construction-related permit, though Witham argued that removal and construction can't be separated

"The proposed new bridge is located too close to the historic bridge to allow preservation of the historic bridge, so granting the permit to construct as proposed results in the eventual destruction of the historic bridge," he said.

BNSF has cleared nearly all of the hurdles it needs to begin construction.

Last October the Coast Guard finished a nearly three-year environmental review of the plan, concluding the bridge "is approaching the end of its useful life and needs to be replaced." Officials determined the best alternative is to build a new bridge about 20 feet upstream and remove the existing bridge.

The Coast Guard in late December published its record of decision finalizing the federal position, and issued a construction permit. The railroad last month also obtained a needed permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers related to working in the river, according to BNSF spokeswoman Amy McBeth.

North Dakota regulators in December issued a water quality certification necessary for BNSF's plans, following a public comment period. The Department of Environmental Quality concluded that the proposed project will comply with state water quality standards.

DEQ rejected a FORB request for a hearing on the matter, saying concerns the group raised related to historical ownership and cultural significance of the bridge are beyond the scope of the department’s authority. Officials also said the public comment period had provided due process.

FORB late last year also asked for a hearing before Water Resources, which the agency granted and held Friday.

The Bismarck City Commission in December approved agreements giving BNSF the right to access certain portions of city property and to obtain soil from city property to be used for an embankment on the Morton County side of the replacement bridge. The city will be compensated 50 cents per cubic yard of material. BNSF will reclaim the site "so as to leave it in a good state of repair" once the work is done.

Bridge ownership

Bridge supporters who testified Friday offered both general and technical arguments against removing the existing bridge, and reiterated FORB's assertion that the project can't proceed until ownership of the bridge is determined.

FORB maintains that the state has held ownership of the Missouri River bed up to the high-water mark since statehood, along with any permanent fixtures attached. The group argues that North Dakota took over ownership of navigable rivers from Congress when it became a state in 1889, and since Congress did not transfer ownership of the bridge to the railway before the state joined the union, the state retains the property.

The nonprofit believes state ownership might help save the bridge because it could not be destroyed without approval from the State Historical Board. State Historic Preservation Officer Bill Peterson previously determined that the bridge is historically significant and that removal would be "an adverse effect on a historic property."

BNSF has called the argument "legally absurd," and the state Attorney General's Office has refused to wade into the debate, suggesting that the courts would be the proper venue for the dispute.

The Coast Guard in its environmental study stated that the railroad "provided evidence that BNSF has clear title to the bridge." The Coast Guard said that based on that evidence and the fact that the state of North Dakota has not asserted ownership, "BNSF is the proper party under (federal) regulations to submit an application for replacement of the existing bridge."

FORB officials on Friday said they don't believe the ownership issue is settled.

"This project involves one of the most important historic landmarks -- arguably the most important historic landmark -- located on state-owned land in North Dakota," Witham said.

Tracy Potter, a former state senator from Bismarck, maintained that "North Dakota owns that bridge -- BNSF inherited only a right to use the bridge from its original builder, the Northern Pacific Railway."

Mona, the railroad attorney, disputed that contention.

"BNSF has clear title to the bridge through an 1864 act of Congress which granted BNSF's predecessor a right of way through public lands," she said. "Federal law is clear that all property located within the right of way and used in building and operating the railroad became part of the real estate of the railroad."

Two tracks?

BNSF says it plans to build a single-track bridge with the capability of carrying a second track in the future if train volume made it necessary.

FORB has expressed worries about the impact of a two-track system through Bismarck.

The capacity and intent for a second track brings in factors that must be considered before approval of their plans," Potter said, adding that "Expansion to two rails threatens downtown."

Downtown Business Association CEO Dawn Kopp said a two-track system would result in "the decimation of downtown Bismarck and the private property that is currently there."

Mona stressed that the new bridge will have piers wide enough to accommodate a second track, but "Nothing else for a second track will be constructed at this time.

"If and when rail demand increases to the point that extra capacity is needed, only then would plans for a second track be proposed, which would require additional permits and approvals including notice to the public," she said.

Herzog testified that a rail bridge in Valley City that dates to 1908 was built to accommodate two tracks, and "here it is roughly 115 years later, and we still have one track across that bridge."

The railroad expects construction of a new Bismarck-Mandan bridge to take 2-3 years once physical work begins. The existing bridge will be left in service until the new one is operational. The cost of construction and removal is estimated at more than $64 million.

(Reporter David Velázquez contributed to this story.)